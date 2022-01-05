Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

