Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $27.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

