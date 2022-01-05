Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Tri-Continental worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

NYSE:TY opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $3.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.