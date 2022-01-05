Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

