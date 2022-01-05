Critical Review: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.30 $58.73 million $840.02 9.57 Regions Financial $6.66 billion 3.39 $1.09 billion $2.66 8.90

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 24.70% 2.23% Regions Financial 40.43% 16.44% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 9 8 0 2.39

Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect grow and transfer wealth. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

