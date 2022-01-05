Financial Review: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments 56.78% 42.85% 35.97% GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44%

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Patria Investments pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GCM Grosvenor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patria Investments and GCM Grosvenor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.36 $62.21 million $0.93 17.59 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.55 $4.05 million ($0.54) -19.24

Patria Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCM Grosvenor. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 GCM Grosvenor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Patria Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.68%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Patria Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Summary

Patria Investments beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

