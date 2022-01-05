Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Up 18.4%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares shot up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 5,175,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 2,441,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.39. The company has a market cap of £3.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

