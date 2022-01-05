Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading 2.1% Higher

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Citizens Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services, as well as, deposit, trust, and brokerage services. The company was founded on September 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Elkins, WV.

