United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Trading 1.5% Higher

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.57. 33,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 76,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

