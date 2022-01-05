WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.99. 33,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

