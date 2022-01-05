Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 0.8%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40). Approximately 11,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 143,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.75 ($0.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.67 million and a PE ratio of -8.89.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

