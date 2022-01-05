Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 28,160 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,160 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. 1,121,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

