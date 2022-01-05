Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Grows By 40.6%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

Get ASOS alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,373.33.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.