Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
