Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

