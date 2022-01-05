TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,570 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $50,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 300.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 372.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $644,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,074 shares of company stock worth $6,623,978. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

