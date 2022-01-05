Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.