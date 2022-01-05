TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $39,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after acquiring an additional 504,493 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

