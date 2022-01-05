Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $769.75 million, a PE ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

