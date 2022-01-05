Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,036 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

