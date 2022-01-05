Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of Celsius worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius stock opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

