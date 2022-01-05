Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

SRCL opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 148.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.