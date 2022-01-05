Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,448 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 212,333 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

