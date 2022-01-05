Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.