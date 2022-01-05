Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $274,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.