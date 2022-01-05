Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

