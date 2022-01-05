Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

