Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of GOF opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

