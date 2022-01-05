Analysts Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post $2.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.30. Dollar General reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $233.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

