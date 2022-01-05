Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.