Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVOO opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.