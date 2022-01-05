Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fisker by 640.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSR. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

