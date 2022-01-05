VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.56% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 127,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter.

DURA stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

