Hathor Price Tops $2.03 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $457.12 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 900,689,568 coins and its circulating supply is 224,744,568 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

