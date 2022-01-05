Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.58. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.72.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.