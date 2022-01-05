Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

