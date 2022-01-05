Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

PRU opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

