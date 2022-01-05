Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 589 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $23,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after buying an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 187,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

