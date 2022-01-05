Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.