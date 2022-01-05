Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

