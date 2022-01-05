Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lightning eMotors in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

ZEV stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

