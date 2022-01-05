Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 6,594 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.33. 54,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. The company has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

