Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETJ opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.