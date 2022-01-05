Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.08.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

