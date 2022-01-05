Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

