Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,615 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

