Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

TROW stock opened at $195.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

