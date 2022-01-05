Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $137,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

