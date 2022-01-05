Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

