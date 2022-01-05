Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $668.11.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $261.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $637.86 and its 200 day moving average is $590.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

