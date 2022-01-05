Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given “Overweight” Rating at KeyCorp

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 3.60. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

